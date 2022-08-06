Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

NYSE WCN opened at $138.33 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

