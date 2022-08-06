Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.
Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE WCN opened at $138.33 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
