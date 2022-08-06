FY2023 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $528.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

