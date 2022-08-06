Nestlé S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.