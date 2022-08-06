Nestlé S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Shares of NSRGY opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.