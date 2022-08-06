FY2027 EPS Estimates for West Japan Railway Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for West Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

WJRYY opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

