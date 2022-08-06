Analysts Offer Predictions for Capri Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

CPRI opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

