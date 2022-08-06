JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.68 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after acquiring an additional 122,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.