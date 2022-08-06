Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $364,663.20 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,934,849 shares in the company, valued at $158,992,704.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

