FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Vimeo, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vimeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million.

Vimeo Stock Down 1.5 %

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Vimeo stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.