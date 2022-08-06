Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells $345,280.00 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EOLS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
