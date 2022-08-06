Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells $345,280.00 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evolus Price Performance

EOLS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth $61,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.