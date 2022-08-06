American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $294,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.