ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $326,016.90 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 288,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

