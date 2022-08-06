Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.8 %

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.

About Kingfisher

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.