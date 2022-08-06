New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,950 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

