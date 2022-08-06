New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Torray LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

