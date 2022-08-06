Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,100 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $213.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $220.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.