Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

