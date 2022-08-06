Royce & Associates LP Has $2.15 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:FBC opened at $39.85 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

