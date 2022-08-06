New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,059 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

