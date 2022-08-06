Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,325,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

