Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 402.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 727,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

