New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 925 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $213.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average is $188.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $220.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.