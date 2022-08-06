Royce & Associates LP Has $2.22 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 36.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 13.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.18. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

