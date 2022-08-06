New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 794,065 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 794,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

