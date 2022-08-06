New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,291 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $8,933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

