Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in City were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of City by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity at City

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,275 shares of company stock worth $584,098. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

City Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of City stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. City Holding has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.