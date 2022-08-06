Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.11 million, a PE ratio of -104.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

