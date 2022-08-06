Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

