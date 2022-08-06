Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 143,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,403,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,738 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

