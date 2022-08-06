Citigroup Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $177.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

