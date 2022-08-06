Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $133.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.