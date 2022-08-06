Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

