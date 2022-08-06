Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
