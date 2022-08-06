Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 0.3 %

UAA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.