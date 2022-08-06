Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Vectrus Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.18 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vectrus
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 46.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after purchasing an additional 445,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
