Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Voya Financial stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7,467.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Voya Financial by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

