Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.
Voya Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Voya Financial stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7,467.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Voya Financial by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
