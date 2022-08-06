Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
NYSE TRC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.