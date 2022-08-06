Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

NYSE TRC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.