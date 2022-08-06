Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Perrigo worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after purchasing an additional 404,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 1.2 %

PRGO stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.