Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,662 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

