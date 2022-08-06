Comparing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 3 2 0 2.40

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.37%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% Verra Mobility 12.47% 58.29% 8.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $550.59 million 4.70 $41.45 million $0.47 35.26

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Volatility and Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

