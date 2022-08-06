Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Paylocity worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.

Paylocity stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.