Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $3.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

