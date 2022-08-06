ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research analysts have commented on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 1.0 %

AMSSY opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.