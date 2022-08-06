Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 7,704 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

