Ascential (LON:ASCL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 290 ($3.55) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 450 ($5.51).

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 390 ($4.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 377.50 ($4.63).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 240 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 220.80 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 449.60 ($5.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

