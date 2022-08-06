Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.25) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250.40 ($3.07).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.30) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 175.80 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £4,966 ($6,085.04).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

