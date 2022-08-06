Kerry Acocella Sells 1,950 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $24,532.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,329,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

