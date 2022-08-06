Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,677 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRH by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 3,374.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,683 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.73) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.73) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

