Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,583 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 215,031 shares during the period. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

