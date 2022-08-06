Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 582,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 68,033 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,565,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAR stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

