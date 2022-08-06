Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.
Chegg Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
