Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $91.30 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

